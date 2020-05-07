Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Contractors Shimizu, Kajima to start reopening construction sites

TOKYO

Major Japanese contractors Shimizu Corp and Kajima Corp both said Wednesday they will resume work at construction sites that have been closed since April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shimizu decided on the move "from a viewpoint of providing job security in the construction industry and maintaining economic activities," it said in a statement.

The company suspended work in 13 prefectures after a rapid increase in infections led the government to expand a state of emergency declaration from Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures to the entire nation on April 16.

As a result, over 80 percent of Shimizu's 630 construction sites have been on hold.

Work will resume as early as next Monday, with the company saying it will ensure that all workers wear masks and have their body temperatures checked upon entering the sites.

Kajima said it will begin reopening sites on Thursday, while holding morning meetings on a smaller scale and setting up separate break areas for the sake of social distancing.

Other major contractors similarly suspended operations after the nationwide state of emergency was declared.

