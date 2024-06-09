 Japan Today
Image: SoraNews24
business

Japanese convenience store allows use of initials on name tags to prevent harassment by customers

3 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Japanese convenience store chain Lawson has announced a change to its uniforms. No, they’re not getting rid of their traditional blue-and-white stripes. Instead, they’re making changes to their employee name tags, as part of efforts to create a working environment with a greater sense of security for store staff.

Until now, Lawson employee name tags have displayed the wearer’s family name, written in Japanese phonetic text.

▼ A Lawson name tag displaying the family name “Tanaka” (たなか)

Screenshot-2024-06-08-at-10.52.32.png

However, following incidences of malicious customer complaints, Lawson is looking for ways to protect workers’ privacy and shield them from potential verbal abuse, and as part of those efforts will now allow employees who so wish to wear name tags with Latin alphabet letters of their choice, such as their initials or an abbreviation of their name, instead.

▼ A new Lawson name tag, displaying “TK” as an abbreviation of “Tanaka”

Screenshot-2024-06-08-at-10.52.39.png

In addition, the new name tags will also display the employee’s position/rank. In the above example, the tag specifies that the wearer is a “crew” (クルー) member, referring to the base rung of customer service employees.

Lawson’s revised name tag policy comes after fellow convenience store chain FamilyMart made the decision last month to allow store workers to use names other than their real one on their name tags.

Lawson also announced that it has revised its employee dress code and will now allow head/hair coverings worn for religious reasons, such as hijabs, in a sign of the continuing ethnic diversification of the convenience store labor force in Japan.

Source: Lawson via Sankei Shimbun via Yahoo! Japan News

Insert images: Lawson

© SoraNews24

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
At some point only number being used, just like in prison.

-8 ( +2 / -10 )

Or, and bear with me here, they (either management or employees) could use Fake Names! I saw a non-Japanese Lawson's clerk with the name クルー and thought it was his katakanized Cool nickname.

Clerks could be so lucky as to choose their own nickname: 熊 (Bear) , ロキー (Rocky), プチン (Putin), whatever they wanted. Then when grumpy old men or women wanted to complain out loud, they'd have to use the (made-up) nickname. Plus, the name tags could be interchangeable saving management money.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

If some mentally deranged customer wants to vent their frustration on a clerk then changing a name tag just be much help.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

