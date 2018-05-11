Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japanese fashion trends boost L.L. Bean sales

FREEPORT, Maine

While L.L. Bean has seen flat sales in the U.S., the Maine-based company is rapidly growing overseas due to Japanese fashion trends.

Company managing director of Japan and Asia Pacific Zane Shatzer told the Bangor Daily News Japan has trends such as the "yama" or "mountain" girl, who hikes on weekends.

There is also the oji or "cute old grandpa" trend, where he says girls wear vintage men's clothing such as Bean Boots.

Shatzer declined to give exact revenue, or share what percentage of business comes from Japan sales. He said the company is investing in new stores in Japan as well as customized e-commerce systems.

There are currently 27 stores in Japan, and two more are scheduled to open this year.

