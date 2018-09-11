Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japanese firms dealing with Russia feel little impact from U.S. sanctions

0 Comments
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia

Japanese firms dealing with Russia were experiencing little impact from U.S. sanctions on Moscow, but it was possible that they may also be sanctioned by the United States, the managing executive officer of Sumitomo Corp said on Tuesday.

"At this moment we are not that affected," Hideki Yamano told Reuters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum at the Russian Far East port of Vladivostok.

Asked if future projects by Japanese firms might be hurt because of the U.S. sanctions, Yamano said it was possible.

"We are closely monitoring the development with the new sanctions," he said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Osaka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

5 Tips for Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

How To Read And Understand Your Japanese Health Check Report

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo