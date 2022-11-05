Japanese firms promote sake, camping goods at Shanghai expo

Japanese firms are promoting various items such as sake, an electric vehicle and camping goods at the annual China International Import Expo in Shanghai, which opened Saturday despite the country's radical "zero-COVID" policy.

Although the strict anti-virus restrictions prevented some people from joining the event, visitors to a booth of the government-linked Japan External Trade Organization were able to sample sake and shochu distilled spirit flowing from 50 taps installed there.

At the JETRO booth, where some 280 Japanese companies exhibited their products including food, cosmetics and medical devices, a section was dedicated to tents and other camping goods against the background of increasing demand in China for such outdoor items.

Honda Motor Co unveiled the concept model for the second edition of its EV series models to the Chinese market at the event Saturday. The exterior design of the e:N2 concept, which follows the April launch of the e:N1 EVs, features characteristics of sedan, coupe and sport utility vehicles, according to a Honda official.

Honda President Toshio Mibe said in a statement the automaker will "experience our rebirth into an electric mobility brand" in China. The company plans to release 10 new EV models in the Asian market by 2027 and plans to build EV-dedicated plants in the country.

Canon Inc set up a booth for visitors to experience its mixed reality technology, which merges a real-world environment with a computer-generated one.

Yamaha Corp exhibited music instruments and golf clubs as well as microphones used for e-commerce livestream, a popular sales method in China.

Over 2,800 companies from 127 countries and regions are promoting their products bound for the market of the world's second-largest economy in the six-day national-level expo for imports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a video speech at the opening ceremony Friday evening that Beijing "will work with all countries and parties to share the opportunities in its vast market."

However, its drastic COVID regulations involving lockdowns, quarantine and strict surveillance by health authorities have disrupted economic activities in the Asian country.

Many Japanese company officials decided against traveling to Shanghai for the event due to fears of movement restrictions and some booths at the expo venue were quiet.

One Japanese company worker expressed frustration, saying, "I don't know whether (the Chinese government) wants to make the event a success or not."

