Japanese firms trading with Venezuela closely monitoring situation

TOKYO

Major Japanese companies with supply chains linked to Venezuela are closely monitoring developments in the South American country after the United States captured President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation over the weekend.

With automobiles and cocoa beans forming the bulk of trade with Venezuela, companies such as Toyota Motor Corp and Meiji Co are focused on information gathering, although there currently has been no reported impact on local employees or facilities.

According to the Japan External Trade Organization, Japan's exports to Venezuela in 2024 rose 16.1 percent from the previous year to $69.41 million, with passenger cars, trucks and auto parts accounting for the largest share.

Meanwhile, imports, boosted by active trade in cocoa beans and aluminum, increased 13.9 percent to $15.47 million.

Toyota said its expatriate staff and their families have been confirmed safe, and employees have been instructed to remain at home or work remotely.

Meiji, which uses Venezuelan cocoa beans in some of its products, said that supply would not be impacted as it has secured sufficient inventories. The food company added that it will continue to monitor cocoa bean prices and other developments.

Trading house Itochu Corp, which imports cocoa beans and exports finished trucks and parts from Japan to local companies, also confirmed its supply chain has not been impacted.

Two other trading houses, Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp, have also stated there has been no impact on their operations.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Read more about the two-day route that offers a blueprint for discovering Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit.

Read More

