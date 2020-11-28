Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japanese food retailer Meidi-Ya opens flagship outlet in Singapore

0 Comments
SINGAPORE

Tokyo-based food retailer Meidi-Ya Co opened a flagship outlet featuring premium Japanese food and beverages in Singapore on Saturday.

The new store is located in the Millenia Walk shopping mall in the heart of Singapore, according to the company.

Operated by a local subsidiary, Meidi-Ya Singapore Co, the store occupying two floors also houses specialty corners, including a bakery and a beverage shop, based on a unique Japanese store design concept.

The Japanese company opened its first outlet in the city-state in 2003 and another in June 2019, but the first one, situated in the Liang Court complex, was closed earlier this year due to the site's redevelopment. The other outlet is located in the Great World City shopping area just outside Orchard Road.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog