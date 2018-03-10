Japanese Language and Media Institute unveils new unique Japanese course

Japanese Language and Media Institute (JLMI), which is under the umbrella of one of the leading schools in Tokyo for training professional visual media translators, has announced a brand-new course where students can learn practical Japanese needed for doing business in Japan through media. It is slated to run from Monday, March 26, to Friday, March 30.

A Fun, Unique Curriculum

In this five-day course, students will learn all about the unique business manners and customs of Japan, “high-context” Japanese culture, the Japanese media industry and more. The course takes an innovative approach of using popular Japanese entertainment content such as video games and anime to teach practical Japanese and important aspects of Japanese culture.

Professional Teachers with a Wealth of Experience

This course will be taught directly by business professionals, professional media translators, and experienced directors who have a wealth of experience on the front lines of the media industry.

Career Support for Students Who Complete the Course

Those who finish the course will be eligible to register with JVTA’s human resources network – JLMI provides those who are registered with information on media-related jobs and career events. JLMI also plans to offer both intermediate and advanced courses beginning sometime in the summer of 2018. In addition to language courses, students will also be able to develop their communication skills through internship opportunities and participating in company matching events.

Course Name: Essential Beginner Japanese Course

~For Work and Your Passions~

Schedule: Monday, March 26 to Friday, March 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (one hour lunch break included)

Day 1, March 26 (Mon): Practical Japanese Learned Through Video Games

-Practice speaking skills through fun game playthroughs.

Day 2, March 27 (Tue): Japanese Media Industry and Content Production

-Learn pitching skills essential for business and interviews.

Day 3, March 28 (Wed): Self-promoting Video Creation

-Learn how to create an effective PR video with Japanese captions.

Day 4, March 29 (Thurs): The Basics of Japanese Media Translation

-Learn about visual media translation through anime translation.

Day 5, March 30 (Fri): Japanese anime voice over experience

-Become a voice actor and practice speaking skills in Japanese.

*Classes can be taken as a set, or individually.

Course Language: English (No Japanese knowledge required)

Target: Students with no Japanese language background, and beginner students.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

About Japan Visualmedia Translation Academy

Established in 1996, JVTA is a school that trains professional visual media translators who create subtitles and voiceovers. In 2016, it created the Global Communication Art Institute, which teaches the skills needed to do global PR. Learn more at http://jvtacademy.com/english/

For more information on Japanese Language and Media Institute (JLMI), which is part of Japan Visualmedia Translation Academy:

PR contact: Yuko Kobayashi

School contact: Masako Nakatsuka

Tel: 03-3517-5607

