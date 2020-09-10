Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japanese online brokerage SBI considering retreat from Hong Kong

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's giant online brokerage SBI Holdings Inc is considering retreating from Hong Kong which has been unstable due to a new security law imposed by China, a spokesman said on Wednesday, confirming reports by local media.

SBI, which operates a securities business as well as research and development of medical supplies in Hong Kong, has become the first Japanese financial firm to clearly indicate such a move is under consideration.

"It's true we are considering retreating from Hong Kong or downsizing our business there," the spokesman said, adding the company believes Hong Kong's status as a global financial center may fall.

The spokesman said the company employs dozens of people there but declined to comment on where it might move to.

Chief Executive Yoshitaka Kitao has pledged to position Japan as a global financial center, replacing Hong Kong, according to Japan's Jiji news agency.

China's parliament in June passed national security legislation for Hong Kong, raising fears among democracy activists and some foreign governments that Beijing is further eroding Hong Kong's autonomy.

Given such uncertainty, the Japanese government has shown its intention to improve its standing as a global financial centre by implementing measures such as tax reform.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who last month said he would resign, had suggested in parliament that Japan could take in Hong Kong residents who worked in the financial sector or other specialised areas.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Pantry: What Is Okara?

Savvy Tokyo