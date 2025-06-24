 Japan Today
Illustration shows cargo boat model and Nippon Yusen (NYK) logo
A cargo ship boat model is pictured in front of the Nippon Yusen (NYK) logo in this illustration. Image: Reuters/DADO RUVIC
Japanese ships transiting Strait of Hormuz to minimize time in Gulf

TOKYO

Japan's Nippon Yusen and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said on Monday they have instructed their vessels to minimize the time spent in the Gulf as they continue to transit the Strait of Hormuz following the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The shipping companies said they are closely monitoring the situation and sharing updates with ships operating in the region.

"We are instructing our vessels to shorten their time in the Persian Gulf whenever possible, depending on their schedules," a Nippon Yusen spokesperson said.

"We will make decisions on each vessel's passage through the Strait of Hormuz on a flexible basis," he added.

MOL's safety operation support center in Tokyo has stepped up 24-hour surveillance, a company spokesperson said.

"We are advising vessels operating in the area to exercise maximum caution and providing them with latest information," he said, adding that their vessels have also been instructed to minimize the time in the Gulf.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. had "obliterated" Iran's main nuclear sites in strikes over the weekend, joining an Israeli assault in an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East as Tehran vowed to defend itself.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council must make the final decision on whether to close the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Press TV said on Sunday, after parliament was reported to have backed the measure.

Iran has long used the threat of closing the Strait, through which around 20% of global oil and gas demand flows, as a way to ward off Western pressure which is now at its peak following the U.S. strikes.

The two ship illustrations, which look like children’s models with seven colorful toy containers on top, are the lamest ever.

There are plenty of real, readily available photos of NYK and MOL container ships out there.

Moreover, the vessels these companies have transiting the Strait of Hormuz are not container ships.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

