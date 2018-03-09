Japanese household spending rises in January

Japan's household spending rose 2.0 percent in January from a year earlier, according to government data released Friday, suggesting demand is gradually recovering in the world's third-largest economy.
The figure, released by the internal affairs ministry, wrong-footed market players who were expecting a drop of 0.95 percent.
However, the data are notoriously volatile, with spending down 0.1 percent in December and up 1.7 percent in November.
Japan has notched up eight straight quarters of economic growth -- the longest positive run since the 1980s when the Japanese economy was the envy of the world.
But it has struggled to oust fears of deflation, failing to achieve the 2.0-percent inflation rate target set by the central bank, which is thought crucial to boosting the economy.
The government and central bank hope to see a "virtuous cycle", with an export-led recovery having a positive impact on jobs and household income and thereby boosting domestic demand, which accounts for roughly 60 percent of Japan's economy.© 2018 AFP
Goodlucktoyou
Who wrote this. If spending is up, it means that everything is more expensive and we live day by day.
I would to love to know statistics sample
AlexBecu
Glad to see the Japanese economy moving along after decades of stagnation and always relying on exports. Unemployment is down, and wages will hopefully rise more in the near future as well. Prices in Japan are already low compared to many other major cities such as New York or California.
marcelito
Very cold January / February this year...people spending more on heating costs and clothing. Once the weather warms up expect March figures to drop. Same old.
Reckless
It is possible to bleed a rock.
Cricky
At this rate we can all afford a tax increase?
JeffLee
The figure is year on year. When the news is good, it's bad. When the news is bad, it's bad, eh?
Reality is a bummer when you got false narratives to uphold.
Disillusioned
Oh, good grief! This was nearly 40 years ago and they are still flogging it. Japan's economy is no longer, and will never be as strong as it was during the 80's simply because the international markets for mass-production of goods no longer belong to Japan. They have to learn to let this history pass and start building Japan's economy domestically instead of bleeding the people to compensate for the Japanese government's lack of foresight.
Luis David Yanez
It there was no tax increase lurking, it would be just good. But since they will use these statistics to justify that "we can afford the tax increase" it's bad news for a recovering economy.
dcog9065
Excellent news! Once again pure cold facts showing Japan's economic policies are working.
marcelito
If you wanna talk narratives...you know just as well as me Jeff that this is the standard way J-government explains the figures every time they come in below expectation...hey , it was the rain, or the snow or the heat / cold , typhoon or whatever explanation is given.
Yeah,,,the figure is year on year , point being? Funny , how weather changes year to year - this year January and February might be colder than last year , and incredibly next year the same month will once again be different. Nature is just amazing , isnt it Jeff ?
Darmstadt
Great to hear the economy is growing so well right now!
Ganbare Japan!
Unbelievable news! Yet more evidence Japan is booming. Spending UP, Business confidence UP, Almost ZERO unemployment, 1.5 job offers per graduate, very big GDP growth (about 2% ), Heading the biggest trade pact in world (CPTPP) real estate prices and invstment up, tourist/spending boom, massive infrastructure projects, Tokyo 2020... list goes on! Abenomics IS working.
If anyone disagrees, prove it.
Haruka
Perfect. Bring on the 10% VAT