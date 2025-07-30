 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Earns Panasonic
FILE - A businessman walks past a corporate logo of Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. at Panasonic Center in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 10, 2009. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
business

Panasonic announces new chief as its profits barely hold up

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Japanese electronics and technology company Panasonic has chosen a new chief executive at a group company after eking out a 1.2% rise in its first-quarter profit.

Kenneth William Sain, a former Boeing executive, will replace Yasuyuki Higuchi as Panasonic Connect's president and chief executive in April 2026, the company said Wednesday. Panasonic Connect offers solutions and products for various supply chains, public services, infrastructure and entertainment sectors.

Sain joined Panasonic in 2019 as CEO of Panasonic Avionics.

“Ken is an exceptional leader with extensive global experience and a deep understanding of business and technology,” Higuchi said in a statement.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.’s April-June profit totaled 71.46 billion yen ($483 million), up from 70.6 billion yen. Its quarterly sales declined 10.6% from last year to 1.9 trillion yen ($12.8 billion).

The Osaka-based maker of home appliances, solar panels and batteries for Tesla vehicles kept its full year profit forecast unchanged at 310 billion yen ($2.1 billion), down 15% from the previous year.

Panasonic said the impact from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs was not yet fully factored in. The company said it will try to minimize the effect on its operating profit with cost cuts and other measures.

Consumer electronics sales were strong in Japan, Panasonic said, while they were also healthy in China, supported by subsidies.

On the positive side, it said demand for AI servers and air-conditioners was expected to grow. But concerns remain about slowing demand for electric vehicles because of U.S. tariffs and the ending of tax credits.

Panasonic also said it’s planning to get its new lithium-ion battery factory in Kansas fully operational later this year, after a delayed start.

Panasonic said in May that it was slashing its global workforce by 10,000 people , half in Japan and half overseas, to become “lean.” The job cuts amount to about 4% of its workforce.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Insane Food Challenges in Japan (If You’re Hungry Enough)

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: ‘Kink Shaming Boyfriend’

Savvy Tokyo

Tatsuzawa Fudo Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Looking For Labubu in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Jodogahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel