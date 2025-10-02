Japanese truck maker Isuzu moves to speed up North American production

Major Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors Ltd moved to speed up its North American production on Wednesday as it broke ground on a plant in South Carolina.

The roughly 750,000-square-meter plant, to be built in Piedmont at a cost of around $280 million, is expected to start producing trucks in the southeastern U.S. state in 2027 and employ more than 700 people in 2028.

Isuzu's first production base in North America will have the capacity to make 50,000 vehicles annually by 2030 and produce both internal combustion-engine and electric-powered trucks, according to the automaker.

Since entering the North American market in earnest in 1984, Isuzu has seen increased sales, surpassing 40,000 units in fiscal 2023, the most for the automaker.

Isuzu Chairman and CEO Masanori Katayama expressed confidence at Wednesday's ground-breaking ceremony, saying the Japanese automaker will be able to compete successfully with its rivals given the size of the market.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media in September that he would impose a 25 percent tariff on large-truck imports.

While Isuzu is not expected to be affected by the measure, as its lineups consist mostly of small and midsize trucks, Katayama said the automaker is confirming with U.S. authorities how the category of large trucks is defined.

© KYODO