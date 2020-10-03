Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: DyDo Japan
business

Japanese vending machines now sell pandemic goods

0 Comments
By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

From canned ramen to insects and mysterious tales, Japanese vending machines seem to have a sixth sense for knowing what their customers want. Now, during the global pandemic, people want to stay healthy, not just with drinks but with protective gear too, so it only makes sense that there’s a new vending machine here to cater to that very need.

Thought up by drinks giant DyDo, who view their vending machines as “retail outlets”, the new unit looks like an ordinary vending machine, but on close inspection you’ll find the words “Stay Healthy” on the side in Japanese and English, and a couple of new products in amongst their drinks selection.

▼ Can you spot the non-drink items inside?

Japanese-vending-mchine-DyDo-masks-antibac-wipes-new-coronavirus-COVID-19-Japan-news-top.jpg

▼ On the right-hand side in the middle row you’ll find some face masks and a pack of antibacterial wipes.

Japanese-vending-mchine-DyDo-masks-antibac-wipes-new-coronavirus-COVID-19-Japan-news-.jpg

The masks are sold in a two-pack, while the pack of antibacterial wipes contains ten sheets. Both products will retail for 200 yen each.

Japanese-vending-mchine-DyDo-masks-antibac-wipes-new-coronavirus-COVID-19-Japan-news-2.jpg

DyDo says they decided to sell the new products as concerns surrounding public health has become heightened during the coronavirus pandemic. By providing these highly sought after products through the convenience of a vending machine, customers will be able to purchase them at any time of the day or night, saving them if they ever find themselves in a pinch.

DyDo plans to deploy about 3,000 units nationwide from the end of October, and they also have plans to include more health products in their machines in future. It’s all part of DyDo’s plan to cater to all kinds of customer needs outside of the drinks world.

Source: DyDo Japan  

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japanese drinks company attaches free “rental umbrellas” to its vending machines in Osaka

-- Japanese vending machines now stock Pikachu drinks!

-- Japanese drinks maker offers tiny Street Fighter V figures with cans of Umami Blend coffee

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog