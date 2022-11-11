JCB and East West Banking Corp launch credit card

JCB International Co Ltd, the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co Ltd, Japan's only international payment brand, and East West Banking Corp have announced the launch of EastWest JCB Credit Card, a first for JCB in the Philippines in 25 years.

EastWest JCB Gold Credit Card and EastWest JCB Platinum Credit Card offer several rewards such as accumulate reward points that can redeem them for airline miles, cash rebates, or annual membership fee waiver. Also, it offers year-round special promotions and discounts from partner merchants in-store and online, from shopping, and dining to travel and leisure and even more on your international purchases with a low foreign conversion fee.

Antonio C Moncupa Jr, EastWest's Vice Chairman and CEO, pointed out that EastWest's partnership with JCB is part of the Bank's efforts to meet their customers' growing needs for financial products that will allow them to have more options and better experiences in their everyday life.

"With the EastWest JCB Credit Card, we are bringing more Filipinos closer to the Japan experience in general and, in particular, to see the famed 'Customer-Centered Focus,' the core of JCB's 'Service from the Heart' service standards. We in EastWest hope to learn from JCB as we pursue our efforts to be a world-class bank anchored on service excellence," Moncupa said.

He added that the credit cards will be a new way to better experience the modern lifestyle that Japan has to offer.

"As JCB says, it is 'uniquely yours'. We thank JCB for the partnership as we share the wonders of the well-known 'Japanese way' with our customers," Moncupa said.

Yoshiki Kaneko, president and COO of JCB International, said he considered the MOA signing a historic one since EastWest Bank is the first issuing partner of JCB in the Philippines for the past 25 years.

"As the only international payment brand from Japan, JCB stays true to its Japanese pillars of reliability, preciseness, and hospitality. EastWest reflects the same flexibility and drives to deliver the best customer experience that we champion. Your adherence to the values that we stand for has made both our companies a perfect match," Kaneko said.

He added that through the partnership, both EastWest and JCB would be able to deliver a world-class level of care and satisfaction to customers in the Philippines and bring them closer to Japan.

Source: JCB

© JCN Newswire