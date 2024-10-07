JCB to offer Google Pay in Japan

JCB Co Ltd, Japan’s only international payment brand, has enabled Google Pay for its customers. Android smartphone users can now use Google Pay in stores where JCB Contactless is accepted, by adding their credit/debit cards issued by the JCB Group in Japan to Google Pay. To use Google Pay, you will need to download the Google Wallet app and add your JCB Card.

JCB plans to extend this support to other JCB brand card issuers both in Japan and other markets.

Google Pay is a contactless mobile payment service for Android smartphones. By adding your credit card or other payment methods, you can make payments with your smartphone. With built-in authentication, transaction encryption, and fraud protection, Google Pay helps keep your money and personal information safe. For more information on Google Pay, visit here.

JCB Contactless is a payment method that enables secure, simple and fast payments. You can use your JCB Contactless card or smartphone with your JCB Card being added to a mobile wallet, at various stores and for services, including Transit, by simply tapping it on the reader.

*For information on which Android OS version supports Google Wallet, visit here.

