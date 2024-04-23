 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Stellantis Factory Layoffs
FILE - The Stellantis sign appears outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Jeep maker Stellantis is planning to lay off an unspecified number of workers at its U.S. factories in the coming months to deal with a rapidly changing global auto market, the company said Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
business

Jeep maker Stellantis to lay off unspecified number of factory workers in coming months

0 Comments
DETROIT

Jeep maker Stellantis is planning to lay off an unspecified number of workers at its U.S. factories in the coming months to deal with a rapidly changing global auto market, the company said Tuesday.

The statement comes as the company faces increased capital spending to make the transition from gasoline vehicles to electric autos. It also has reported declining U.S. sales in the first quarter, and it has higher costs due to a new contract agreement reached last year with the United Auto Workers union. Stellantis has about 43,000 factory workers.

“These actions will help improve productivity and ensure the company's long-term sustainability in a rapidly changing global market," the Stellantis statement said.

The company wouldn't give details of when the indefinite layoffs would start or state specific reasons for them, but the trade publication Automotive News reported Monday that Stellantis had laid off 199 full-time workers at its Ram pickup truck factory in Sterling Heights, Michigan, north of Detroit.

The company also has laid off some white-collar workers this year.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has said his company has to work on cutting costs globally in order to keep electric vehicles affordable for the middle class. Electric vehicles, he has said, cost about 40% more than those powered by gasoline. Without cost reductions, EVs will be too expensive for the middle class, shrinking the market and driving costs up more, Tavares has said.

Stellantis reported that its vehicle sales were down nearly 10% from January through March compared with a year earlier.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Azalea Gardens In and Around Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Common Bugs in Japan and How to Get Rid of Them

GaijinPot Blog

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 22 – 28, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel