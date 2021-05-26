Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Amazon Jeff Bezos
FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention, in Las Vegas. Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday, May 26, 2021, that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5. (AP Photo/John Locher)
business

Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5

By JOSEPH PISANI
NEW YORK

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has picked a date to step down as CEO.

Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5.

“We chose that date because it’s sentimental for me," Bezos said during an Amazon shareholder meeting Wednesday. He explained that it was exactly 27 years ago on that date in 1994 that Amazon was incorporated.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc announced that Bezos was stepping down as CEO in February, but didn't provide a specific date. Jassy, his replacement, currently runs the company’s cloud-computing business.

Bezos, 57 and with a personal fortune of $167 billion, won't be going far. He will become executive chair at Amazon and focus on new products and initiatives. He also plans to focus on his other ventures, such as his rocket ship company, Blue Origin, and his newspaper, The Washington Post.

On Wednesday, Amazon also announced it would buy storied Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more shows and movies to watch.

