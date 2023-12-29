Jetstar cancels 15 domestic flights due to prolonged strike

Budget carrier Jetstar Japan Co canceled 15 domestic flights Friday as it could not secure enough workers for operation amid an ongoing strike by some union members, affecting some 2,600 people, the company said.

The company expects flight cancellations on Saturday and is preparing for reimbursements while arranging to transfer affected passengers to alternative flights with other airlines.

The cancellation came as many people in Japan plan to travel to their hometowns during the New Year holiday season, with many domestic flights fully booked.

The 15 flights canceled Friday include those connecting Narita and Hokkaido airports, as well as Matsuyama and Fukuoka.

The union, including flight crew members, launched the strike on Dec 22 following failed negotiations with management over demands that the airline pay employees' unpaid wages and allegations that overtime work had been calculated erroneously.

The union has said it will continue the strike through Jan 7.

