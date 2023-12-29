Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Jetstar cancels 15 domestic flights due to prolonged strike

2 Comments
TOKYO

Budget carrier Jetstar Japan Co canceled 15 domestic flights Friday as it could not secure enough workers for operation amid an ongoing strike by some union members, affecting some 2,600 people, the company said.

The company expects flight cancellations on Saturday and is preparing for reimbursements while arranging to transfer affected passengers to alternative flights with other airlines.

The cancellation came as many people in Japan plan to travel to their hometowns during the New Year holiday season, with many domestic flights fully booked.

The 15 flights canceled Friday include those connecting Narita and Hokkaido airports, as well as Matsuyama and Fukuoka.

The union, including flight crew members, launched the strike on Dec 22 following failed negotiations with management over demands that the airline pay employees' unpaid wages and allegations that overtime work had been calculated erroneously.

The union has said it will continue the strike through Jan 7.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Good! I hope the strikers get support from the union over the lost wages.

This type of strike, that hits the bottom lines of corporations must spread to other industries. Businesses are making money hand over foot, but the workers are getting nothing or worse!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The people I know with experience of the airline have a pet name for it : S***Star.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment Unfold in Japan in 2023?

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Find a Direct-Hire Job in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Great Anime for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Shiofune Kannon-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Traditional Games to Celebrate the New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Best Shrines For Hatsumode in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sanno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: Goodbye 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Kyo-Train Garaku

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog