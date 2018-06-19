Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fujifilm is seeking more than $1bn in damages Photo: AFP/File
business

Jilted Fujifilm sues Xerox for $1 bil after aborted merger

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Japanese technology giant Fujifilm said Tuesday it was suing U.S. firm Xerox, seeking more than $1 billion in damages after a merger between the two firms was scrapped last month.

Fujifilm slammed what it said was a "unilateral decision to terminate without legitimate cause" the planned merger announced in January.

The merger was shelved after a lawsuit by powerful shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, who together own more than 15 percent of Xerox and had vigorously opposed the tie-up.

The pair secured an injunction in April to halt the deal after a New York judge agreed the merger prioritised the interests of the Xerox CEO over the firm's shareholders.

Fujifilm also announced a challenge to that ruling, saying it was "inconsistent with shareholder democracy to allow Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason... to dictate the fate of Xerox."

When scrapping the merger, Xerox cited "material deviations" in the audited accounts of an existing joint venture known as Fuji Xerox controlled by Fujifilm.

The Japanese firm said it continued to believe that the tie-up between Xerox and Fuji Xerox was "the only correct solution to provide shareholders of both companies with exceptional short and long-term value".

Xerox issued a robust statement in response, saying it would "vigorously defend its decision and pursue any and all remedies available to Xerox arising from Fujifilm's mismanagement and misconduct".

Calling off the merger was seen as a victory for Icahn, a battle-tested billionaire who has aggressively challenged companies since the 1980s.

It came after activist fund Elliott won a weeks-long power struggle with Vivendi over Telecom Italia by wresting control of the company's board in early May.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

LGBT

4 LGBT Bars in Sapporo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic