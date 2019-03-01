Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Students attend a job fair at Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, at the start of the job-hunting season for students graduating from universities in the spring of 2020. Photo: KYODO
business

Job-hunting season begins for Japanese university students

0 Comments
TOKYO

Job fairs were held across Japan on Friday, as the job-hunting season began for students graduating from universities next spring.

The months-long recruitment process is annual event. This year, students are likely to benefit from eagerness among firms to hire amid a deepening nationwide labor shortage.

Students in uniform black suits flocked to a job fair at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba Prefecture. The event -- organized by Recruit Career Co, which runs the job-hunting website Rikunabi -- is one of the largest of its kind Japan, featuring more than 600 companies.

