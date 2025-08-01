JR East gets OK to raise fares for Yamanote, other lines in March

East Japan Railway Co. said Friday it has received government approval to raise fares by an average 7.1 percent from March, the company's first blanket hike since 1987 when it was created from the privatization of the national railway company.
The fare hike comes as the operator of Tokyo's busy Yamanote loop line and other train routes seek to secure funds for maintaining its railway services amid a falling population and rising prices.
The starting fare for tickets will increase by 10 yen from the current 150 yen for distances between 1 to 3 kilometers on lines such as the Yamanote Line, which connects stations such as Tokyo, Shibuya and Shinjuku. For IC card users, the hike will be between 8 to 9 yen.
JR East President and CEO Yoichi Kise sought understanding from the public about the planned move, saying in a statement, "It has become difficult to secure necessary funds to invest in equipment and repairs solely by our business efforts."
The company is one of the regional railway firms created from the privatization of the state-run Japan National Railways in April 1987. JR East had not carried out a full-scale fare hike since its founding, except for cases when the consumption tax was introduced in the country and subsequent rate increases occurred.
Under the plans approved by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, JR East will raise the price of standard fares by an average of 7.8 percent, commuter passes by 12.0 percent and school commuter passes by 4.9 percent.
The increases are expected to raise an additional 88.1 billion yen in revenue annually.© KYODO
10 Comments
Login to comment
YeahRight
7.8% seems a bit much. Keep it under 5%.
John
if prices are being raised to maintain the current situation, that means the population is dropping far faster since we see price hikes nearly every quarter of the fiscal year. Wondering if Japan population is a lot lower than being reported.
リッチ
So taxis are next. The pure greed mentality now in Japan is amazing.
リッチ
Do less and get more. The platforms are designed from 30 years ago and limited escalators in both directions at all places on the platform and frankly hot trains and over crowding due to scheduling and not using max trains from start to finish. Heck they don’t even have fans on the platform for spring summer and fall heat. How do they justify the increase. These all are passed on in increased prices ever here. Companies do pay them which in term raises prices.
grc
If the population is falling (second para) why do they need to maintain current services?
HopeSpringsEternal
Like all of Japan's train lines, passenger count steadily falling, as depopulation, aging and remote work are far larger than positive tourist offset in terms of train rides, plus costs steadily increasing with punishing inflation
Keep in mind, this year, Japanese Nationals will die 3X more than JN births, it'll be approx. 10 to 1 ratio by 2035, making train business a legacy cash cow no growth biz
garypen
A "cash cow" is something that produces money, the way a cow produces milk, not something that loses money.
The term you are looking for is "money pit" or maybe "black hole".
HopeSpringsEternal
Train companies will remain cash-flow positive, via reduced schedules and higher fares, but I'd also expect some M&A to occur to cut HQ overhead etc.
Was in Enoshima with my young son last week to do some bodyboarding and when catching the train back home we tried to wash the sand off our sandals.
Only problem? The train company had shut off the water. Been going there for years, this was a definite first, watching costs very closely indeed, but they'll have to spend more effort and cost cleaning the trains...
HopeSpringsEternal
Train Stations near my area of Tokyo, including nearby affiliated bus stations, all the trash cans have been removed in recent years = another cost saving measure
Speed
The prices of commuter train tickets in Tokyo are WAY lower than they are for my local JR line out in the sticks. My tickets for similar distances are more than double than Tokyo's. Commuters in the Big To should be happy even with a 7% increase.