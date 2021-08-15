JR East to promote Japanese craft beers in Singapore

East Japan Railway Co will hold a six-week Japanese craft beer sales campaign in Singapore beginning Aug 19 as part of its efforts to help bolster pandemic-hit sales of locally made products.

The railway operator, known as JR East, will offer mostly beer brands of regional brewers in Japan, including four companies that will make their debut in Singapore, in the promotional event running through Sept 30.

Local consumers visiting the JR East's Japan Rail Cafe will be able to taste offerings from Kanazawa Brewery and Waku Waku Tezukuri Farm Kawakita, both in Ishikawa Prefecture, and Yokohama Beer and Kamakura Beer Brewing Co, both in Kanagawa Prefecture, as well as Okinawa-based Orion Breweries Ltd.

Also available will be Kanazawa Brewery's ginger liquor that tastes similar to ginger ale and a mandarin orange-based ale from Kiuchi Brewery Inc. in Ibaraki Prefecture.

JR East said similar craft beer campaigns will be held at its Japan Rail Cafe outlets in Taipei and Tokyo under the same "Jibiru (locally brewed craft beer) Time" slogan.

The company chose the companies from among brewers across Japan that responded positively to its campaign proposals. It treats the upcoming promotional event as a test-marketing of broader ranges of regional products from Japan for possible sales expansion.

"It remains difficult to promote inbound tourism as the entry and border restrictions continue due to the coronavirus pandemic," an official of JR East's Singapore office told NNA. "And we also feel that demand is rising for expanding the sales channels of Japan-made products and promotional efforts for them,"

