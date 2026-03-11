JR East to raise fares by an average of 7.1% from Friday

East Japan Railway Co (JR East) will raise fares by an average 7.1% across its entire service area from Friday.

This marks the first time JR East has raised fares for the purpose of increasing revenue since the privatization of the former Japanese National Railways in 1987, although previous fare increases have been implemented in response to the introduction or increase of the consumption tax or to promote barrier-free access.

Regular fares will increase by 7.8%, commuter passes by 12.0%, and student passes by 4.9%, JR East said in a statement. The starting fare for tickets will increase from 150 yen to 160 yen.

The largest increase will be on routes in the Tokyo metropolitan area, with the Tokyo-Shinjuku route increasing from 210 yen to 260 yen. Student passes in some regions will remain unchanged to accommodate household budgets.

The revised fares will apply to tickets and commuter passes purchased after Saturday.

JR East said it aims to use the increased revenue from the fare hikes to cover rising costs for railway facility improvements and maintenance inspections.

At a news conference on Tuesday, JR East President Yoichi Kise said, "We apologize for the burden this will place on our customers, but we are determined to create a railway that is safe and comfortable to use,” NHK reported.

