 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The ticket gates at Ebisu Station in Tokyo Image: iSTock/winhorse
business

JR East to raise fares by an average of 7.1% from Friday

0 Comments
TOKYO

East Japan Railway Co (JR East) will raise fares by an average 7.1% across its entire service area from Friday.

This marks the first time JR East has raised fares for the purpose of increasing revenue since the privatization of the former Japanese National Railways in 1987, although previous fare increases have been implemented in response to the introduction or increase of the consumption tax or to promote barrier-free access.

Regular fares will increase by 7.8%, commuter passes by 12.0%, and student passes by 4.9%, JR East said in a statement. The starting fare for tickets will increase from 150 yen to 160 yen.

The largest increase will be on routes in the Tokyo metropolitan area, with the Tokyo-Shinjuku route increasing from 210 yen to 260 yen. Student passes in some regions will remain unchanged to accommodate household budgets.

The revised fares will apply to tickets and commuter passes purchased after Saturday.

JR East said it aims to use the increased revenue from the fare hikes to cover rising costs for railway facility improvements and maintenance inspections.

At a news conference on Tuesday, JR East President Yoichi Kise said, "We apologize for the burden this will place on our customers, but we are determined to create a railway that is safe and comfortable to use,” NHK reported.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Award-winning mattress from Germany, designed for better sleep

Experience advanced hybrid design combining spring support and foam layers for deep rest, suited to Japan’s climate. Now on New Life Sale up to 50% off—plus an extra 10% with code TODAY10.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Popular Japanese Love Superstitions You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Inabe City Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Top 10 Sakura Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2026

Savvy Tokyo