July duty-free sales at Japan department stores top pre-pandemic levels

Duty-free sales at department stores across Japan totaled 31.3 billion yen in July, surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 for the same month thanks to the return of individual travelers from mainland China, data by an industry body showed Friday.

It marked the first time duty-free sales for a single month exceeded such levels since March 2020, when the number of foreign visitors to Japan plummeted, the Japan Department Stores Association said.

The return of Chinese travelers following the easing of restrictions related to COVID-19, coupled with a weak yen, has led to strong purchases of luxury brands and other high-end items, according to the association.

Overall sales at 181 stores operated by 70 companies increased 8.6 percent from a year earlier to 475.8 billion yen, up for the 17th straight month, the association said.

But compared to the figures of July 2019, the total sales were down by 1.5 percent.

In Japan's 10 major cities, including Tokyo and Osaka, department store sales grew 11.0 percent from a year earlier, marking the 22nd consecutive month of growth.

Sales in other cities also saw an uptick, reporting a 1.6 percent increase for the first rise in three months.

