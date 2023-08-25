Newsletter Signup Register / Login
July duty-free sales at Japan department stores top pre-pandemic levels

TOKYO

Duty-free sales at department stores across Japan totaled 31.3 billion yen in July, surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 for the same month thanks to the return of individual travelers from mainland China, data by an industry body showed Friday.

It marked the first time duty-free sales for a single month exceeded such levels since March 2020, when the number of foreign visitors to Japan plummeted, the Japan Department Stores Association said.

The return of Chinese travelers following the easing of restrictions related to COVID-19, coupled with a weak yen, has led to strong purchases of luxury brands and other high-end items, according to the association.

Overall sales at 181 stores operated by 70 companies increased 8.6 percent from a year earlier to 475.8 billion yen, up for the 17th straight month, the association said.

But compared to the figures of July 2019, the total sales were down by 1.5 percent.

In Japan's 10 major cities, including Tokyo and Osaka, department store sales grew 11.0 percent from a year earlier, marking the 22nd consecutive month of growth.

Sales in other cities also saw an uptick, reporting a 1.6 percent increase for the first rise in three months.

… coupled with a weak yen …

From March to October 2022, the yen weakened from 115 to 145 (yen-dollar exchange rate), and the rate has remained in the 145 range ever since.

PM Kishida has repeatedly emphasized “maximizing the benefits of the weak yen by promoting inbound tourism.”

However, we were also told by people like Toru Suehiro, a senior economist at Daiwa Securities, that “If the Japanese economy can draw strength from inbound tourism, it would also help ease some yen-selling pressure” — meaning we’d see the yen strengthen a bit. But we haven’t seen this latter part.

