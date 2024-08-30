 Japan Today
July foreigner hotel stays in Japan soar 35.2% to record 14.94 mil

TOKYO

The number of overnight stays by foreigners at accommodation facilities in Japan soared 35.2 percent from a year earlier to 14.94 million in July, a record high for a single month, boosted by a surge in inbound tourism on the back of a weaker yen, government data showed Friday.

The latest figure represents a 38.3 percent rise from July 2019 before the coronavirus outbreak, according to the preliminary data from the Japan Tourism Agency.

The upbeat data on overnight stays at hotels, inns, private lodging and other facilities by foreigners reflect a 41.9 percent surge in foreign visitors to Japan to 3.29 million in July in separate data released earlier in the month by the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The July figure for Japanese guests was up 1.9 percent from a year earlier, reaching 44.22 million, and 7.9 percent higher compared with the same month of 2019, the data showed.

The combined overnight stays by foreign and Japanese guests in July stood at around 59.15 million, rising 8.6 percent from a year earlier, and up 14.2 percent from July 2019.

The room occupancy rate in accommodation facilities was 61.8 percent, up 3.9 percentage points from a year earlier, but down 1.5 points compared with July 2019.

