Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Kanagawa companies to organize job fair for foreign students

0 Comments
TOKYO

Kanagawa Prefecture will hold “Job Fair,” a joint company information session for foreign students, at Shinjuku Mitsui Building near Shinjuku Station from 1 p.m. on Monday, July 30.

Kanagawa-based companies and those already doing business abroad will participate in the event. For foreign students wishing to find a job in Japan, this is an opportunity not to be missed, as all of these companies are seeking to hire students from overseas.

minatoimirai.jpg
The Minato Mirai business district in Yokohama

To join the event, advance registration should be made by the previous day, Sunday, July 29 through this website.

A spokesperson for the organizer said: "Come and join the event to directly talk with people from companies. You will find that they have a good working atmosphere. Or you may be impressed by the high level of technologies Japanese companies have. Be the bridge connecting Kanagawa with your countries. We look forward to meeting you."

Outline of Job Fair

Time & date: 13:00-17:00, Monday, July 30 (Doors open at 12:40.)

Intended participants: About 100 students from abroad who are attending university, graduate schools, Japanese language and vocational schools.

For information on participating companies, see the website of Kanagawa Prefecture.

yhama.jpg
Mount Fuji is seen in the background of Yokohama.
© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice