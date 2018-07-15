Kanagawa companies to organize job fair for foreign students

Kanagawa Prefecture will hold “Job Fair,” a joint company information session for foreign students, at Shinjuku Mitsui Building near Shinjuku Station from 1 p.m. on Monday, July 30.

Kanagawa-based companies and those already doing business abroad will participate in the event. For foreign students wishing to find a job in Japan, this is an opportunity not to be missed, as all of these companies are seeking to hire students from overseas.

To join the event, advance registration should be made by the previous day, Sunday, July 29 through this website.

A spokesperson for the organizer said: "Come and join the event to directly talk with people from companies. You will find that they have a good working atmosphere. Or you may be impressed by the high level of technologies Japanese companies have. Be the bridge connecting Kanagawa with your countries. We look forward to meeting you."

Outline of Job Fair

Time & date: 13:00-17:00, Monday, July 30 (Doors open at 12:40.)

Intended participants: About 100 students from abroad who are attending university, graduate schools, Japanese language and vocational schools.

For information on participating companies, see the website of Kanagawa Prefecture.

