Kanagawa Fair held at AEON in Thailand

Within Kanagawa Prefecture, several food-related companies are focusing their efforts on exporting food products overseas. To support the international expansion of these local companies, Kanagawa Prefecture provides opportunities for business negotiations with overseas buyers and organizes food fairs abroad.

In Thailand, the “Kanagawa Fair in Thailand” was held in December at the Max Valu SRIRACHA J-Park store (AEON Group) in Chonburi Province. At a special booth, 20 products from eight food-related companies in Kanagawa Prefecture were sold.

When exporting food products to Thailand, notification and registration with the local authority, the Thai FDA (Food and Drug Administration), are required. This Kanagawa Fair has been held three times in Thailand. For these events, Kanagawa Prefecture has provided logistical support for such that licensing procedures by connecting overseas buyers with local manufacturers beforehand. Through this series of activities, over 60 products have been exported to Thailand.

Some food-related companies in Kanagawa that export to Thailand:

-- TIVOLI Holdings, headquartered in Yugawara town, focuses on expanding its products overseas, with exports reaching over 25 countries. Its “Akai Bohshi(Red Hat)” brand cookies have gained popularity among Thais and are regularly stocked as staple items in multiple Japanese retail stores.

-- Nature Co Ltd, headquartered in Odawara, manufactures and sells specialty jellies primarily using locally sourced Kanagawa fruits. They export to multiple markets including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States, Malaysia and Switzerland. Their products are also highly popular in Thailand, valued for using Japanese fruits and offering the authentic taste of the fruit itself.

Many food-related companies in Kanagawa participating in this event had already established trade channels in Thailand. However, they faced challenges such as difficulties in registering new products with the FDA, establishing regular distribution within Thailand, and expanding sales channels. This fair provided an opportunity to address these challenges.

Feedback from participating companies included: “We were able to advance FDA registration for new products in preparation for the fair,” and “Our products were adopted by AEON in Thailand for the first time. This was a valuable opportunity for expanding our sales channels.”

Sales have continued at MaxValu stores throughout Thailand after the fair. These items are expected to be distributed regularly due to increasing sales.

