Kanagawa Prefecture holds business matching event in Thailand

Kanagawa Prefecture is adjacent to Japan’s capital, Tokyo, and is a place where world-renowned global companies, as well as a lot of small and medium sized enterprises with excellent technical capabilities, are concentrated.

The prefecture held a business matching event between Japanese companies in the manufacturing industry and Thai companies in December. This event was organized by the prefectural government and the Technology Promotion Association (TPA), an economic organization in Thailand. The purpose was to help companies in Kanagawa Prefecture to expand their sales channels to Thai companies.

In the past few years, the event was held only online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was held in person in Thailand this time for the first time in about three years.

Six companies based in Kanagawa Prefecture and 11 Thai companies participated in the event which brought together representatives from a variety of manufacturing-related industries, including mold makers, processors, OEM contractors, as well as trading companies.

After a presentation of company profiles, individual business matchings were held, with a total of 40 meetings taking place.

One of the Kanagawa companies held as many as nine meetings during the two-hour session. It said that many of the deals are likely to lead to successful results.Other companies also expressed satisfaction with the event.

One company that participated in the event was U.R.D Co Ltd, which has been seeking OEM contractors in Thailand for resin molded products used in electronic sensor parts for its own products. It held business meetings with several companies that corresponded to its needs. The company said it has decided to visit a Thai company’s plant, and will continue business negotiations in the future. In this way, the event was able to create opportunities for U.R.D. to expand its business in Thailand.

Source: Kanagawa Prefectural Government

