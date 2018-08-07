Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Kanebo settles with more women in skin-whitening cosmetics lawsuit

0 Comments
OSAKA

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc has agreed to pay damages to an additional 44 women in Japan who developed blotches after using the company's skin-whitening products.

The women's lawyers did not disclose the amount of the settlement reached at the Osaka District Court, where the plaintiffs had sought a total of around 805 million yen ($7.2 million) in damages. Kanebo will pay each of the plaintiffs in accordance with their symptoms, the lawyers said.

Nearly 20,000 people had reported white spots on their skin after using the products containing Rhododenol, a whitening chemical, as of the end of June, with more than 18,000 of them having reached settlements with Kanebo, according to the company.

Of the 44 women in their 30s to 80s, 31 filed the damages suit in April 2015 and the others joined them later.

The skin-whitening products were sold from 2008. Kanebo recalled them in 2013.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic