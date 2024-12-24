Kawasaki Heavy fails to declare several billion yen in taxable income

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd is suspected of failing to declare at least several billion yen in taxable income, a source familiar with the matter said.

The Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau uncovered the underreporting following a scandal in which Kawasaki Heavy was allegedly involved in creating slush funds to provide money and goods to Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine crews, according to the source.

In July, Kawasaki Heavy said that billions of yen may have been misappropriated under the guise of transactions with subcontractors and provided to submarine crew members of the MSDF in the form of lavish gifts and money.

The Japanese manufacturer had received orders from the MSDF for maintenance work. Kawasaki Heavy and the Self-Defense Forces jointly conduct maintenance work for submarines in the company's factory in Kobe, western Japan.

According to the source, the underreported amount includes goods provided by Kawasaki Heavy to the MSDF over a six-year period through March 2023. The undeclared billions of yen were listed as being used for "entertainment" purposes.

Additional taxes are expected to be levied on Kawasaki Heavy for allegedly deliberately hiding some of the taxable income, the source said.

A Kawasaki spokesperson said the company will file a correction with the authorities.

© KYODO