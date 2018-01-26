Kawasaki Heavy wins $3.7 bil order for up to 1,600 New York subway cars

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd said Thursday its U.S. subsidiary has received an order worth $3.7 billion to build up to 1,612 cars for the New York subway.

Kawasaki Heavy said it is scheduled to deliver the new carriages known as the R211 series to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's New York City Transit from 2020. It is the largest rail contract ever awarded to the company, the manufacturer added.

The R211 cars are equipped with wider doors which enable passengers to enter and exit the trains more smoothly, in addition to light-emitting diode lighting and digital displays.

Kawasaki Heavy will build the prototype cars at its factory in Kobe while mass-producing at its U.S. plants until 2025.

The Japanese train maker said it has delivered over 2,200 cars to the New York City Transit since 1982.

© KYODO