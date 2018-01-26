Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Kawasaki Heavy wins $3.7 bil order for up to 1,600 New York subway cars

0 Comments
TOKYO

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd said Thursday its U.S. subsidiary has received an order worth $3.7 billion to build up to 1,612 cars for the New York subway.

Kawasaki Heavy said it is scheduled to deliver the new carriages known as the R211 series to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's New York City Transit from 2020. It is the largest rail contract ever awarded to the company, the manufacturer added.

The R211 cars are equipped with wider doors which enable passengers to enter and exit the trains more smoothly, in addition to light-emitting diode lighting and digital displays.

Kawasaki Heavy will build the prototype cars at its factory in Kobe while mass-producing at its U.S. plants until 2025.

The Japanese train maker said it has delivered over 2,200 cars to the New York City Transit since 1982.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel Inspiration for Japan’s 8 Holiday Weekends in 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Anime and Manga

Yokote Masuda Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Hiroshima City

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Temples

Ryozen Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Confessions & Confusions: My Strategies For Handling A Whiny Adolescent

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE