Photo: REUTERS file
business

KDDI's internal probe finds unpaid overtime worth ¥670 mil

TOKYO

KDDI Corp's probe on its management of working conditions launched after an employee's death partly attributed to long work hours has found that some 670 million yen worth of overtime work was unpaid.

The Tokyo-based telecommunication carrier said the unpaid overtime wages had been paid to 4,613 employees in November 2017.

KDDI began asking all its employees in 2017 if there were extra work hours they had not been paid for after the employee's suicide in 2015 led the Labor Standards Inspection Office to order the firm to address long work hours.

The company said it did not make the employee's suicide public earlier because it has been in talks with the employee's family on terms of settlement and measures to prevent overwork.

The Labor Standards Inspection Office recognized last May that the employee's death was partly caused by long work hours. KDDI lacked awareness of the need to prevent overwork, according to the company.

KDDI said it has set up a section dedicated to dealing with issues related to working conditions, and all employees will now receive periodic counseling.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

