Keio University Center for Preventive Medicine to move to site of Toranomon-Azabudai redevelopment project

Keio University, one of Japan’s top private educational institutions, and Mori Building Co Ltd, Japan's leading urban landscape developer, announced Tuesday that they have concluded a basic agreement on the relocation and expansion of the Keio University Center for Preventive Medicine (currently located in Shinjuku, Tokyo) to the site of the Toranomon-Azabudai District Urban Redevelopment Project, scheduled to open in 2023. The two entities also announced the launch of the “Hills Joint Research Laboratory for Future Preventive Medicine and Wellness,” which is set to open on April 1.

Since the establishment of the Keio University School of Medicine and Keio University Hospital in the early 1900s, Keio University has conducted research and academic studies on preventive medicine, positioning it as one of the foundations of its medical philosophy. With an increasing trend for longer healthy life expectancy in aging societies such as Japan, Keio University has been pursuing the latest forms of preventive medicine to realize a more prosperous society where all people can lead healthier lives.

Mori Building Co said the Toranomon-Azabudai Project will be built on the central pillars of “Green” and “Wellness” to facilitate a healthy living and working environment for people of all ages, with all aspects of the development contributing to the true wellness of everyone living and working there. The advanced urban complex will also provide comprehensive solutions to meet various urban environmental needs, such as low-carbon cities, biodiversity protection, and energy conservation.

To establish a system that allows those living and working in the Toranomon-Azabudai Project to maximize their wellness, Mori Building will offer a membership program centered on medical checkups offered by the Center for Preventive Medicine. The program will also be linked to the development’s spa, fitness clubs, food market, restaurants, central square and vegetable gardens.

From April 1, a joint research laboratory will conduct research based in the Hills properties that Mori Building manages and operates in central Tokyo, where it will advance the potential of preventive medicine in collaboration with the Center for Preventive Medicine. Findings gained through these initiatives are expected to be applied toward further developing preventive medicine and wellness services. The program will also function as a training ground for personnel who will help drive new industry-academia collaborations and, based on the research results, implement preventive medicine and wellness throughout society.

Akira Haseyama, president of Keio University, said: “Keio University is engaged in research, education, and professional development based on its mission of ‘Realizing a society where people live better, longer lives’ to enable a healthy longevity society for all. Together with Mori Building, we look forward to applying our academic findings toward the advancement of preventive medicine in society. Our goal is to demonstrate the future potential of preventive medicine by supporting the health of people living and working in the Toranomon-Azabudai Project community with enhanced wellness and wellbeing.”

Shingo Tsuji, president and CEO of Mori Building, said: “Wellness, a core concept of the Toranomon-Azabudai Project, is a global theme that has gained increased importance due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Collaborating with Keio University, which has been a leader in the advancement of preventive medicine through clinical and research activities, Mori Building is committed to enhancing urban wellness and contributing to the magnetic power of Tokyo, one of the world’s greatest cities.”

Source: Mori Building Co Ltd

© Japan Today