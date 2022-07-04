Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Kellogg Court
FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 29, 2019. Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. has lost a legal bid to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. A High Court judge on Monday July 4, 2022, rejected the company’s argument that the regulations don’t take into account the nutritional value of milk added to cereal. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
business

Kellogg loses UK fight to block ban on sugary cereal promos

0 Comments
LONDON

Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co lost a legal bid Monday to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals.

The U.S. company that makes Coco Pops, Frosted Flakes, Frosties and Rice Krispies had challenged the UK government over regulations taking effect in October restricting the promotion of foods high in fat, sugar or salt.

A High Court judge rejected the company’s argument that the regulations don't take into account the nutritional value of milk added to cereal.

Judge Thomas Linden said that mixing a breakfast cereal that's high in sugar with milk does not change the fact that it's high in sugar.

Kellogg's argument that its cereals like Crunchy Nut Clusters and Milk Chocolate Curls “somehow become healthy products if they are consumed with milk is wholly unconvincing, as the addition of milk does not alter the nutritional profile of the products themselves," the judge wrote.

Under the regulations, unhealthy foods will be banned from high-profile locations in supermarkets such as checkouts, shop entrances and aisle ends. There will also be restrictions on how they're displayed in online supermarket search results. More rules taking effect next year will ban buy one, get one free offers and other multibuy promotions.

Kellogg UK’s managing director, Chris Silcock, said the company is disappointed but doesn't plan to appeal.

“By restricting the placement of items in supermarkets, people face less choice and potentially higher prices," he said, urging the government to rethink the regulations amid a cost-of-living crisis.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo