Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The first UK banknotes bearing the image of King Charles III will enter circulation by mid-2024, the Bank of England said Photo: Bank of England/AFP
business

King Charles banknotes to enter UK circulation from mid-2024

0 Comments
LONDON

The first banknotes bearing the image of King Charles III are set to enter circulation by mid-2024, the Bank of England said on Tuesday as it unveiled their designs.

"The portrait of The King will appear on existing designs of all four polymer banknotes (£5, £10, £20 and £50), with no other changes to the existing designs," the central bank said.

"The King's image will appear on the front of the banknotes, as well as in cameo in the see-through security window."

Charles, 74, became king after the death in September of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The first coins bearing his likeness entered circulation earlier this month, the Royal Mint has previously announced.

The new banknotes feature an engraved portrait of Charles based on a photograph owned by the royal household and made available in 2013, the Bank of England told AFP.

The design was "finalised in the recent months" and approved by the king, it noted, with the notes to be mass produced from the first half of 2023.

Current polymer banknotes -- which have been gradually replacing paper money in the UK since 2016 -- carrying the queen's portrait will remain legal tender which can continue to be used.

The new notes will only be printed to replace worn predecessors and to meet any overall increase in demand, the central bank said, adding that would minimize the environmental and financial impact of the change.

That means from mid-2024 onwards, notes featuring both monarchs will co-circulate.

"I am very proud that the Bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes which will carry a portrait of King Charles III," its governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

"This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

How To Choose the Best Online Tutoring Service in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

How To Find A Foreign Baby Name That Also Works in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo