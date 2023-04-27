Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Kirin to buy Australian health food firm Blackmores for $1.24 bil

0 Comments
TOKYO

Kirin Holdings Co said Thursday it will buy Australian health food company Blackmores Ltd for A$1.88 billion ($1.24 billion) to expand its health-related business in the fast-growing markets of the Asia and Oceania regions.

Blackmores will become a fully owned subsidiary of Kirin under a deal scheduled to be completed in August, said the Japanese beverage group.

Kirin has in recent years focused on the overseas potential of the health sciences, seeing limited growth in the domestic beverage market.

Kirin said that in part, it has decided to acquire Blackmores to tap into the Australian firm's wide sales channels in the fast-growing Southeast Asian market.

Besides Australia, Blackmores mainly sells its products in China and Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore.

Takeshi Minakata, a senior executive officer of Kirin, said at a press conference that with the acquisition, they aim to be "a leading company in the health-related business in Asia and Oceania."

Blackmores, which was established in 1932, is one of the most trusted vitamin supplements makers in Australia with sales of A$650 million in the year ended June last year, according to the two companies.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Seasonal Spring Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Takashima Castle

GaijinPot Travel

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For April 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

From New Student to Long-term Resident: What’s Life in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet 3: May Mexican Restaurant Mixer

GaijinPot Blog