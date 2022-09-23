Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
business

Kishida pitches Japan's permanent investment tax break at New York bourse

1 Comment
NEW YORK

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed a plan Thursday to make Japan's tax break system for small-lot investment a permanent program to draw more individual assets into markets.

It is "essential" to establish a permanent tax exemption system for proceeds from investment, Kishida said in a speech delivered at the New York Stock Exchange, the world's largest bourse, to encourage more foreign investment in Japan.

Kishida said such tax incentives are necessary because Japan has 2,000 trillion yen in personal financial assets but "only around 10 percent" is invested in stocks.

Since he took office last October, Kishida has proposed a "new form of capitalism" that emphasizes wealth redistribution.

Kishida said the potential of the proposed tax exemption system should be as powerful as that of the Los Angeles Angels' two-way baseball star Shohei Ohtani from Japan as it could help the Japanese economy to achieve "growth and sustainability."

Under the incentive system known as NISA, holders of designated accounts at financial institutions are exempted from taxes to be levied on proceeds from investments up to 2042. NISA stands for Nippon Individual Savings Account.

Kishida proposed eliminating the deadline in the speech, but the details will be left for further deliberations by the Finance Ministry and a tax system panel of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Kishida also said in the speech that Japan will expand tax incentives to improve the environment for startup businesses.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

"if only we can find a way to wheedle all those savings out of people.... while convincing them it's not only a smart 'investment', but will also help Japan"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog