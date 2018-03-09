Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kobe Steel has vowed a turnaround in its business practices Photo: AFP/File
business

Kobe Steel names new CEO after fake data scandal

0 Comments
By Lindsey Parnaby
TOKYO

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel named a new CEO on Friday and pledged "fundamental reforms" in the wake of a scandal over fake strength and quality data it submitted to clients.

The firm said its board had appointed Mitsugu Yamaguchi, currently Kobe Steel's executive vice president, to the top role left empty after Hiroya Kawasaki stepped down on Tuesday.

"Under a new structure in the coming future, Kobe Steel intends to fulfil its responsibilities... along with restoring the trust of everyone as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement.

"Kobe Steel will move forward with fundamental reforms to the organisation and its corporate culture."

Kawasaki, who had been in the role since 2013, stepped down on Tuesday as a long-awaited report into the scandal revealed the data falsification was more widespread that initially thought.

It said false strength and quality data had been submitted for products sold to hundreds of clients worldwide.

The products affected by the scandal included steel wires used in car engines and tyres, as well as aluminium used to manufacture Japan's famous bullet trains.

The firm, founded in 1905, has been at pains to stress there are no safety issues arising from the fake data.

The revelations were a new blow to the reputation of Japan Inc after similar quality-control scandals hit industrial titans ranging from carmaker Nissan to Mitsubishi Materials.

Kobe Steel has vowed to overhaul its compliance procedures and internal structures, ensuring a third of the board are independent outside directors.

All company directors will have their pay docked by between 10 and 50 percent for a period ranging from one to four months.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Food & Drink

Nanohana: The Healthy Promise Of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

This Spring, Join A Fun Walk To Help Spread Breast Cancer Awareness

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Luxury Living

New Media Art Takes Over Tokyo

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

JP Smart SIM: A clever way for foreigners to set up their phone in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Money for Nothing: Bitcoin, Japan & I

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Yahiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya