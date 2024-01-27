Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
business

Kubota to pay record $2 mil penalty for false 'Made in USA' labeling

NEW YORK

An American arm of Japanese agricultural machine maker Kubota Corp will pay a $2 million penalty for false "Made in USA" labeling on its merchandise, U.S. authorities said Friday, adding that the amount is the largest ever for the deceptive claim.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Kubota North America Corp labeled thousands of replacement parts for its tractors and other agricultural equipment as produced in the United States at least since 2021, even though they were manufactured overseas.

After Kubota moved manufacturing for some parts outside the United States, it failed to update those products' labels to reflect the change, the commission said.

