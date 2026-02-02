U.S. delays January jobs report because of partial shutdown

The Labor Department, citing the partial federal government shutdown, said Monday that it will not release the January jobs report on Friday as scheduled.
In a statement, the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said: “Once funding is restored, BLS will resume normal operations and notify the public of any changes to the news release schedule.’’ It is also postponing the December report on job openings, which was supposed to come out Tuesday.
The jobs report and other key economic statistics were previously delayed by a record 43-day government shutdown last fall.
Economists had expected the January jobs report to show that employers added 80,000 jobs last month, up from 50,000 in December.
The delay in data comes at a bad time. The economy is in a puzzling place.
Growth is strong: Gross domestic product — the nation’s output of goods and services — advanced from July through September at the fastest pace in two years.
But the job market is sluggish: Employers have added just 28,000 jobs a month since March. In the 2021-2023 hiring boom that followed COVID-19 lockdowns, by contrast, they were creating 400,000 jobs a month.
Economists are trying to figure out if hiring will accelerate to catch up to strong growth or if growth will slow to match weak hiring, or if advances in artificial intelligence and automation mean that the economy can roar ahead without creating many jobs.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
5 Comments
Login to comment
buchailldana
Probably needs to redact most of the report again
HopeSpringsEternal
4Q shaping up to be even stronger than 3Q, even with a record 43day Govt. shutdown and best of all, due to productivity gains of 4.9% in 4Q, inflation falling, 4Q inflation only 1.3% if annualized.
US workforce is becoming 'tech' heavy and 'immigration' lite, hence rising wages and less need for huge labor market increases, along with falling housing costs, interest rates, and record drops in crime in 2025
lincolnman
Sheesh - he ain't foolin' no one...
The numbers clearly crashed - just look at what Repub Icon Carl Rove said today...
"Karl Rove Torches Trump for Bragging About the Economy: ‘Last Year We Lost 70,000 Manufacturing Jobs:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/karl-rove-torches-trump-bragging-142352156.html
The Moron is obviously "fixing" the report to make it look good - just like he did with the Epstein file...
To quote one of my favorite Star Trek series; "It's a FAAAAKE"....
TokyoLiving
Fake report coming..
HopeSpringsEternal
No surprise US S&P 500, world's largest index, now trading at record highs, US economy, envy of the world!
AI/tech fueled productivity, reindustrializing advanced manufacturing, record $CAPEX and energy production, US trade and Govt. deficits falling sharply, real wages rising fast, tax relief, FRB cutting rates, no wonder US equity markets +70% global market cap, thus Asia rising!