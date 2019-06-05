Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Office workers wearing high heels, suits and bags of the same color walk in a business district in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
business

Labor minister opposes banning female dress codes with high heels

TOKYO

The labor minister indicated Wednesday he will not support a drive to ban dress codes that force women to wear high heels at work.

"It's generally accepted by society that (wearing high heels) is necessary and reasonable in workplaces," Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Takumi Nemoto said during a Diet committee session.

His comments came after a group working against gender-based workplace discrimination submitted a petition with 18,800 signatures to the labor ministry on Monday calling for the government to ban companies from requiring women to wear high heels in the workplace, citing health and other issues.

The group is part of the #KuToo movement -- an amalgam of "#MeToo," and the Japanese words for shoes, kutsu, and pain, kutsuu.

Nemoto was responding to Kanako Otsuji, a member of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, who said forcing women to wear high heels at work is "outdated."

While Otsuji stressed that a dress code applied only to women amounts to harassment, Nemoto said, "It's abuse of power if a worker with a hurt foot is forced (to wear high heels)."

In contrast, Emiko Takagai, a senior vice minister for Nemoto, said during the same session she does not believe women should be forced to wear high heels.

Necessary? Why in the world would that be necessary? Reasonable? Debatable. I wish this man would be required to spend a few workday in high heels. Then I would ask him how necessary he felt it was to wear high heels for his work performance. Next, I would also like to hear again from him how reasonable he felt the requirement was.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It's generally accepted by society that (wearing high heels) is necessary and reasonable in workplaces," 

necessary? How is it "Necessary" please explain get me to understand, with a rational explanation.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

forcing women to wear high heels at work is "outdated."

Indeed!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

MiceVice:

Exactly. This 'man' should also try wearing high heels for a few days. I bet he'd be begging for a foot massage after day one. Perhaps he'd also like to wear a miniskirt during the winter months so that he knows what schoolgirls have to go through. Whenever I see men and women dressed all in black and in the same suits or skirts, etc, during job-fair or fist day at work, I can't help thinking that Japan has always been the most successful communist country.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Oh Japan when will you get out of the 1920's?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

