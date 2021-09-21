Land prices continue to fall in Japan amid pandemic

The average price of land in Japan as of July 1 fell 0.4 percent from the previous year for the second consecutive year of declines amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, according to government data.
But the margin of decline narrowed from 0.6 percent last year, with demand for residential land slightly improving. Reflecting a drop in demand for hotels and shops due to the pandemic, prices of commercial land decreased, according to the data released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
In Japan's three largest metropolitan areas -- Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya -- the average land price edged up 0.1 percent, while that of the Osaka area only saw declines.
The survey covered the average prices for all types of land nationwide, including commercial, residential and industrial, based on the value of 21,443 sites across the country.
A ministry official said land prices would bounce back from the fall only after COVID-19 subsides and people return to the streets. "We will monitor the influence" of the pandemic, the official said.
The average price of commercial land dropped 0.5 percent from a year earlier, a sharper decrease than 0.3 percent last year, and 41 of the country's 47 prefectures saw declines, compared with 36 prefectures in the previous year.
By region, average commercial land prices fell in the Osaka area for the first time in nine years, with the Dotonbori district in western Japan's Osaka city plunging 18.5 percent, the largest drop among commercial land nationwide, the data showed.
Commercial sites outside the three major metropolitan areas observed a 0.7 percent decline on average.
The Nagoya area in central Japan posted a rise in average commercial land prices, improving from a decline last year, while the Tokyo region as well as the cities of Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima, and Fukuoka continued to see increases in their commercial land prices due partly to urban redevelopment projects.
The average price of residential land nationwide dropped 0.5 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 0.7 percent decrease last year. In total, 38 prefectures saw their residential prices fall, compared with 42 the previous year.
Housing demand sustained by low-interest rates has been firm since even before the pandemic, pushing up residential land prices near train stations and elsewhere.
In the Tokyo and Nagoya regions, residential land prices marked rises on the year, compared with declines logged the previous year, while the average price in areas outside the three largest metropolitan areas fell 0.7 percent, with the margin of decline narrowing from a year before.
Among the surveyed sites, the island city of Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, recorded the highest price rise for residential land of 22.9 percent, boosted by resort development.
The steepest fall of 19.2 percent in residential land prices was logged in Kuma village in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, which was hit by a flood in July 2020.
Industrial land prices rose for the fourth straight year, led by brisk demand for logistics facilities due to expansion of online shopping amid the pandemic.
Land where the Meidi-ya Ginza commercial building stands in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district fetched the highest price per square meter for the 16th consecutive year of 39.50 million yen ($361,000), down 1.5 million yen, or 3.7 percent, from 2020.© KYODO
Simian Lane
Duh, so end all disastrous restrictions, and as if by magic, things will soon economically be healthy again. Dumbest collection of world governments the world has ever seen, this lot
Wobot
I don't know about other land but all the arcades (商店街) etc are being filled with big chains now that small businesses have folded
Yubaru
0.4% is hardly worth mentioning! Land prices down here in many areas are higher than during the bubble!
rainyday
One positive effect of this is that buying a house remains an affordable option that people can still aspire to.
It makes me sick looking at my home country (Canada) and seeing that prices have gone so high that most young people can’t even dream of ever owning a home of their own anymore. I’m glad Japan isn’t like that.
Good
@rainyday in Canada you don't buy a house thinking you'll have to completely reform it 30 years later
BackpackingNepal
Do you want to buy expensive house/apartment with mortgages that you have to work all your life or buy small land at countryside and build small house without mortgage and stay part-time?
Around 2010 in my country, average plot was around yen 500000, now it's yen 9200000. Many people became rich without working hard and look down upon neighbor who didn't buy at that time. it's just not fair.
3RENSHO
Property value in Japan is determined by the size of the lot, while the dwelling sitting on that lot is regarded almost as worthless. In contrast, Canada has a plentiful supply of land and homeowners upgrade the house in order to increase the value added.