Lao Airlines to launch Vientiane-Kumamoto service in November

Lao Airlines is planning to launch regular flights connecting the Laotian capital of Vientiane and the resort town of Luang Prabang with the southwestern Japanese city of Kumamoto in November.

It will be the first regular flight connecting Japan and Laos. Lao Airlines President Bounma Chanthavongsa said his airline is preparing to file an application for the planned service with Japan's transport ministry.

An Airbus A320 aircraft with 142 seats will be used for two round trip services a week to each of Vientiane and Luang Prabang, connecting the two countries in about four and a half hours, according to the airline.

Bounma said his company is hoping to help make Laos one of the travel hubs on the Indochina Peninsula by launching its service to Japan.

© KYODO