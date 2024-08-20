 Japan Today
Lawson introduces staff badge indicating foreign-language speakers

TOKYO

Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc has started requesting staff to wear a badge if they can speak a foreign language, aiming to cater to an increase in overseas visitors, the company said Tuesday.

The badge covers seven languages -- English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Nepali. Lawson said it chose them as the most commonly spoken by foreign tourists and based on the nationalities of Lawson staffers. Wearing a badge will be voluntary.

"We hope visitors from overseas will be able to use convenience stores without any language barrier," said a Lawson spokesperson.

The introduction of the badge, the first such move by a major convenience store chain in Japan, comes as the convenience store industry sees a steady increase in the number of part-time foreign workers.

As of February, Seven-Eleven Japan Co had some 40,000 such workers, while Lawson had around 24,000 and FamilyMart Co approximately 18,000, together making up about 10 percent of their workforces.

Lawson has also readied a badge indicating the staff member wearing it is still learning Japanese.

And are they getting paid more for being bilingual? I mean most Japanese took no effort to learn a foreign language. Shouldn’t they get much more money than Japanese for the ability they actually studied and often paid for?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

