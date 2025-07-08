Lawson to offer overnight stay at parking lots for people in vehicles

Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc said on Monday that it will launch a new paid service to offer its stores' parking lots to travelers spending the night in their vehicles amid soaring accommodation costs.

The company will hold a trial at six outlets in Chiba Prefecture from July 14 through June next year, with plans to expand the service nationwide. Expecting young people to use the service, it plans to charge 2,500 yen to 3,000 yen per night.

The parking lots, available from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day, can be reserved through the RV-Park.jp website run by the Japan Recreational Vehicle Association and paid for with a credit card.

The company said that there are not enough places for people to stay overnight in vehicles amid the growing popularity of recreational vehicles and budget-minded travel.

While public bath facilities and roadside stations also offer similar services, Lawson emphasizes the advantage of the outlets' around-the-clock operation, which enables users to buy food and drinks and use the bathroom in the store at any time.

"We can also provide a sense of security since there are always staff in the store," an official of the company said.

