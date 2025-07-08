 Japan Today
Image: iStock/tang90246
business

Lawson to offer overnight stay at parking lots for people in vehicles

TOKYO

Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc said on Monday that it will launch a new paid service to offer its stores' parking lots to travelers spending the night in their vehicles amid soaring accommodation costs.

The company will hold a trial at six outlets in Chiba Prefecture from July 14 through June next year, with plans to expand the service nationwide. Expecting young people to use the service, it plans to charge 2,500 yen to 3,000 yen per night.

The parking lots, available from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day, can be reserved through the RV-Park.jp website run by the Japan Recreational Vehicle Association and paid for with a credit card.

The company said that there are not enough places for people to stay overnight in vehicles amid the growing popularity of recreational vehicles and budget-minded travel.

While public bath facilities and roadside stations also offer similar services, Lawson emphasizes the advantage of the outlets' around-the-clock operation, which enables users to buy food and drinks and use the bathroom in the store at any time.

"We can also provide a sense of security since there are always staff in the store," an official of the company said.

Great news for consumer, hotel industry won't be happy about this.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

There are so many other places to park for less or nothing, why pay 3000 yen at Lawson? Many parking lots charge 1000 yen or less for 24 hours and highway parking lots are free and abundant in space

0 ( +0 / -0 )

