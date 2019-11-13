Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A shopper checks out at an unmanned cash register using her mobile phone at convenience store in Tokyo on Oct 30. Photo: REUTERS/Tetsushi Kajimoto
business

Lawson to open no-checkout store on trial basis in 2020

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc said Tuesday it will open a no-checkout store on a trial basis in 2020 to address labor shortage and overwork problems.

Lawson President Sadanobu Takemasu revealed the plan to open the "Lawson Go" cashier-less store, similar to Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Go grocery store, at the industry ministry's hearing of major convenience store operators.

Lawson's experimental shop will have sensors for monitoring smartphones and a facial recognition system to account for what customers are buying to drastically cut the number of staff needed to operate a store, he said.

The convenience store operator is also developing robots for restocking merchandise and cooking food, Takemasu said.

He said his industry needs to be further deregulated to sell alcohol and cigarettes at such stores with no checkout lines.

With 24/7 operations causing overwork problems in the wake of the country's labor crunch, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is directly hearing from officials of eight major convenience store operators including Seven-Eleven Japan Co this week about their 24-hour operation policy, profit distribution between franchisees and their emergency preparedness.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Overlook Japan’s Famous Crossing From Shibuya Sky

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

5 YouTube Gaming Channels To Help You Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #54: Japanese Husband Needs a Kitchen 101 Course

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

Kunenan Mansion

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Kurashinity: Tokyo’s Premium Housekeeping Services

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining