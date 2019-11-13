Lawson to open no-checkout store on trial basis in 2020

A shopper checks out at an unmanned cash register using her mobile phone at convenience store in Tokyo on Oct 30.

Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc said Tuesday it will open a no-checkout store on a trial basis in 2020 to address labor shortage and overwork problems.

Lawson President Sadanobu Takemasu revealed the plan to open the "Lawson Go" cashier-less store, similar to Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Go grocery store, at the industry ministry's hearing of major convenience store operators.

Lawson's experimental shop will have sensors for monitoring smartphones and a facial recognition system to account for what customers are buying to drastically cut the number of staff needed to operate a store, he said.

The convenience store operator is also developing robots for restocking merchandise and cooking food, Takemasu said.

He said his industry needs to be further deregulated to sell alcohol and cigarettes at such stores with no checkout lines.

With 24/7 operations causing overwork problems in the wake of the country's labor crunch, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is directly hearing from officials of eight major convenience store operators including Seven-Eleven Japan Co this week about their 24-hour operation policy, profit distribution between franchisees and their emergency preparedness.

