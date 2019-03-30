Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: WIKIPEDIA
Lawson to test late-night self-service stores amid labor crunch

TOKYO

Major Japanese convenience store chain Lawson Inc will experiment with leaving stores unmanned late at night amid growing calls for a review of the industry's around-the-clock opening hours amid a severe labor shortage.

In the trial over a few months starting in the summer, two of the company's stores will operate as unattended self-service shops from midnight to 5 a.m.

Customers will be able to unlock the doors with a smartphone app during the unmanned hours and purchase goods by using self-checkout machines or by scanning product barcodes with their smartphones.

Although an employee will initially be available to provide assistance with system glitches and tidy up, the stores will eventually operate completely without staff.

Lawson will increase the number of security cameras in the two stores, which have yet to be selected, and goods including cigarettes, alcohol, and postage stamps will not be purchasable during the unmanned hours, the company said.

As of the end of last year, Lawson had 14,574 stores in Japan and 2,165 abroad, most of them in China.

Japan is struggling with labor shortages on the back of an aging population and declining birthrate.

Convenience stores, which have become important parts of Japan's social infrastructure, have also been affected, prompting the industry ministry to recently urge four major operators to come up with measures to address discontent among their struggling franchisees.

Earlier this month, Seven-Eleven Japan began shorter operating hour trials at 10 stores in Tokyo to gauge the impact on sales and consumer traffic after a franchise owner in Osaka Prefecture voluntarily started closing his store overnight due to a lack of staff.

