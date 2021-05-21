Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Danish toy brick maker Lego unveils its "Everyone is Awesome" set to celebrate diversity Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
business

Lego celebrates diversity with rainbow colored figurines

COPENHAGEN

Danish toy brick maker Lego unveiled a new set of rainbow-colored figurines on Thursday to celebrate the diversity of its fans and the LGBTQI+ community.

The "Everyone is Awesome" set features 11 monochrome mini figures, each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow color.

"I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love," set designer Matthew Ashton said in a statement.

He said the fact that he belongs to the LGBTQI+ community had encouraged him to create the new Lego bricks.

"I knew I needed to step up to the plate and make a real statement about love and inclusivity, and generally spread some Lego love to everybody who needs it," Ashton said.

"Kids are so much more accepting of each other and everybody else's differences and I think that's one of the things we can all learn from kids, is just go out there, have fun, be open to everybody and the world would be a much more happier, inclusive and living place," he added.

The new 346-piece set will go on sale June 1 to coincide with Pride Month, which is dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQI+ communities around the world.

