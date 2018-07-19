Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Legoland Japan to lower admission fee for children

1 Comment
NAGOYA

The Legoland Japan theme park in Nagoya will lower its admission fee for children, its operator said, following complaints about high ticket prices.

Ahead of summer breaks at many Japanese schools, the operator said starting Thursday the price for children aged between 3 and 12 will be down from 5,300 yen to 4,500 yen during the peak season and to 3,700 yen in the off-peak period.

Since it opened in April 2017, there have been concerns that the cost of entry could discourage people from visiting the park featuring Lego block-inspired attractions.

The price for visitors aged 13 or older remains unchanged at 6,900 yen in the peak season, while off-peak tickets will be lowered to 5,000 yen, with more discounts offered for advance tickets.

The company will also offer three kinds of annual passes at lower rates.

A company official said the latest price change takes into account what is best for children. "This is a 'children first' price revision."

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

No connection between this move and the recent PR disaster of refusing entry to the hearing impaired

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo