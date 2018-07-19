Legoland Japan to lower admission fee for children

The Legoland Japan theme park in Nagoya will lower its admission fee for children, its operator said, following complaints about high ticket prices.

Ahead of summer breaks at many Japanese schools, the operator said starting Thursday the price for children aged between 3 and 12 will be down from 5,300 yen to 4,500 yen during the peak season and to 3,700 yen in the off-peak period.

Since it opened in April 2017, there have been concerns that the cost of entry could discourage people from visiting the park featuring Lego block-inspired attractions.

The price for visitors aged 13 or older remains unchanged at 6,900 yen in the peak season, while off-peak tickets will be lowered to 5,000 yen, with more discounts offered for advance tickets.

The company will also offer three kinds of annual passes at lower rates.

A company official said the latest price change takes into account what is best for children. "This is a 'children first' price revision."

